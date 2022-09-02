As we approach the Sept. 13 primaries, I wanted to thank Gov. Chris Sununu for his endorsement of my reelection. This election is very important as we must make sure we have representatives that listen to all their constituents and put the needs of them before party or personal beliefs.
Over the past two years of being a state representative and a member of the Belknap County Delegation, I have always responded to my constituents with respect whether they voted for me or not. Our job as elected representatives of the people is truly not to represent our personal wants and beliefs but to represent those who we have the duty of representing.
My goal has always been to be a thoughtful, strong voice for all citizens of Laconia as well as Belknap County. The past two years have been a huge learning curve, but I am truly proud and can go to sleep every night in peace knowing I did to the best of my abilities the job I was elected to do.
There are some that will throw the term "RINO" out regarding myself and others I work with and respect, but the truth is I am a Republican, not a Libertarian or a Free Stater. I believe in a common-sense approach and do not align myself with the Free State agenda nor the Libertarian party. I believe currently we have people labelling themselves as “Conservatarian” so what are you, a Libertarian or a Conservative? If you align more with the Libertarian party, you should run as a Libertarian, not as a Republican. Why hide who and what you truly are?
I urge the public to do proper research on each candidate and vote for those you feel will do the best job of listening and representing you.
