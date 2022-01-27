To The Daily Sun,
Monday night the delegation votes on a replacement for Gunstock Area Commissioner.
Acting Chair Gary A. Kiedaisch of the Gunstock Area Commission made a very reasonable request at the last meeting in regards to candidates for the GAC requirements: Belknap County citizen, resident and taxpayer required; five years general business experience in leadership position; understanding of business finance to include P&L, balance sheet, accounting standards and best practices; ability to understand a complex capital intensive business and provide added value guidance to the president as a member of the commission; outdoor industry resort management a plus; college business degree desired; financial management experience desired; appreciation for what Gunstock Mountain Resort means to the economy, communities, families and next generation Belknap County residents and will protect and nurture it desired; athlete with skiing abilities a plus.
Gunstock is a prized jewel that belongs to Belknap County and we should only have the best applicants who fit the above on the Commission. It would take legislation to make these requirements official but I feel they should be standard.
Most people wouldn't want a shoe salesperson replacing a transmission on their vehicle correct?
Why wouldn't we want the most qualified candidate to help bring Gunstock forward?
Rep. Mike Bordes
Belknap-3, Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.