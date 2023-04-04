This letter is in response to Beth Scaer, a Nashua resident who isn't even a constituent of mine, writing her biases in a Laconia paper. Beth's husband, Stephen Scaer, lost by a mile in his senate race where he got 41.2% of the votes due to his extremism. He fits it with Norman Silber and the clan in his beliefs.
Yes, I put forth HB 231 prohibiting the removal of claws from cats with exceptions for when medically necessary. Declawing has been outlawed in many places because it’s a painful and debilitating procedure. Declawing isn't a veterinary procedure; it's mutilation, leading to long-term physical and behavioral problems that often cause owners to surrender their animals and have long-term traumatic symptoms in our beloved felines.
I did vote for HB 224 repealing the criminal and civil penalties from the fetal life protection act. HB 224 did not return to abortion on demand at any time, rather, it eliminated the penalties. Does that mean an abortion provider is above the law? No, they are subject to the same legal oversight as all doctors and providers. And no, it absolutely does not mean they can provide abortions after 24 weeks.
The result of criminal punishment in New Hampshire and other states is that it has resulted in high risk obstetric decisions being made by institutional attorneys who are more interested in risk management than the at-risk life of a mother and child. The result has been delayed care and unnecessary and preventable morbidity and mortality of mother and child. It has also created an exodus of obstetricians and high-risk obstetricians out of states, meaning high-risk cases need to be transferred out of state. I am proud of my vote and service to those in Laconia, not Nashua.
