To The Daily Sun,

This letter is in response to Beth Scaer, a Nashua resident who isn't even a constituent of mine, writing her biases in a Laconia paper. Beth's husband, Stephen Scaer, lost by a mile in his senate race where he got 41.2% of the votes due to his extremism. He fits it with Norman Silber and the clan in his beliefs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.