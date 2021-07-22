To The Daily Sun,
Merrick Garland is suing Georgia. The effect of that action seems to be the federal government is alleging Georgia does not have the right to control its own voting rights laws. If this is found to be true the implications will reverberate across America. Merrick Garland is a partisan Leftist. He is the Attorney General of the U.S., head of the Department of Justice.
During his confirmation hearings he essentially answered no questions. His number two is Vinita Gupta. His number three is Kristin Clark. Both are radical leftists. They are two of the leading proponents of abolishing the police. Think about that. The leadership of the DOJ is supportive of abolishing the police.
Last year both the number two and number three lawyers at the Biden administration DOJ gave testimony or in writing advocated for defunding the police. Is that the position you were supporting when you voted for President Joe Biden? Whether you intended it or not, that’s what you, in fact, did do.
Joe Biden has handed control of policy at the DOJ to the radical left. He has weaponized the DOJ. Now, The Washington Post says Joe Biden has not advocated abolishing the police . . . which is true . . . as far as it goes. But here’s the thing.
When you nominate the senior leadership at the DOJ you have to accept their policy positions are substantially your policy positions. And these people are among the leading advocates for abolishing the police in this country. They are radically left. Mr. Biden cannot pretend they are not working in furtherance of his position. Common sense simply does not accept that.
Kristen Clark has been leading the Civil Rights Division at the DOJ. She has been a radical partisan her entire adult life. She also wrote a piece while at Harvard about the biological superiority of Black people over white. Yes, today she claims that was satirical . . . read it for yourself. Take from it what you will.
The Georgia legislature passed a voter integrity law. The law was demonized in the media. Now the DOJ is acting as the enforcement arm of the radical left. The DOJ has sued Georgia under section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The DOJ’s case is: (1.) It violates the VRA for Georgia to not send absentee ballots to people who did not request them. (2.) It violates the VRA to require voter identification.
Justice John Paul Stevens wrote that protecting the integrity of elections protects the right to vote. Looking the other way on voter fraud undermines the right to vote. The DOJ under the Biden administration is turning that upside down. The VRA does not currently prohibit Georgia’s actions to preserve election integrity. Doubt that? Look at the voting laws in place around the country.
Rep. Marc Abear
Belknap District 2
