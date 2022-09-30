The Meredith Republican primary had three candidates for the New Hampshire House. Smart and Tofts are conservatives with traditional values. Creteau-Miller is pro-abortion and anti Second Amendment. She received a D rating from the NRA. How unusual is that? The vast majority of Republicans serving in the House are A-rated. There are no D-rated Republicans and she is the only “Republican” candidate this year with a D rating. The majority of Republicans in the House are also pro-life. So why did Meredith Republicans make her the top vote-getter by 31 votes in the primary, 555 to 531 to 524?
They did not. Over 400 independents picked up Republican ballots for this primary. Not all of these were Republican-leaning independents. The Democrat-led Citizens for Belknap PAC spent about $5,000 on ads in The Laconia Daily Sun with their voter guide and other advertising and urged independents to pick up Republican primary ballots to defeat the “extremists” who were under-funding county services and destroying Gunstock.
Since neither Tofts nor Smart were incumbents, they certainly weren’t part of that “extremist” group. Then what was their plan? In Meredith they supported the one Republican whose views on abortion and gun control are the same as the Democrats'. It was a clever strategy. Knowing that Democrats are unlikely to win a House seat in Meredith, why not urge left-leaning independents to pick up a Republican ballot and vote for a Republican who will vote like a Democrat? What can Republicans in Meredith do now? Definitely plan to vote for Lisa Smart in November and hope there is a conservative Republican willing to mount an aggressive write-in campaign to defeat the Democrats and Creteau-Miller.
