To The Daily Sun,

The Meredith Republican primary had three candidates for the New Hampshire House. Smart and Tofts are conservatives with traditional values. Creteau-Miller is pro-abortion and anti Second Amendment. She received a D rating from the NRA. How unusual is that? The vast majority of Republicans serving in the House are A-rated. There are no D-rated Republicans and she is the only “Republican” candidate this year with a D rating. The majority of Republicans in the House are also pro-life. So why did Meredith Republicans make her the top vote-getter by 31 votes in the primary, 555 to 531 to 524?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.