To The Daily Sun,
Whenever I write a letter that is critical of Representative Raymond Howard’s voting record, a personal attack against me follows. The most recent one, from Rep. Howard’s wife, Barbara, is true to form: full of personal animosity, and totally lacking any substantive defense of Mr. Howard’s voting record.
The main allegations made against me by Ms. Howard (other than the insane and completely false allegation that I support voting by incarcerated criminals) are: (1) that I would vote to increase taxes and spend money “on any issues that arise” and (2) that I, unlike Ray Howard, do not understand “the New Hampshire way.”
My letter of April 24, the subject of Barbara Howard’s attack, cited seven examples of what I considered outlier, or fringe votes by Ray Howard; i.e., votes way outside the mainstream. In all seven situations, I would have voted with the majority, even when the legislature was under Republican control. In all seven situations, it was Mr. Howard whose vote was part of a small, sometimes even minuscule minority.
The seven votes: (1) Task force to study the opioid crisis: no cost (so no increase in taxes and no spending of money); supported by the (Republican-dominated) legislature 290-46 (Rep. Howard being one of the 46).
(2) Anti-hate crimes resolution: no cost (so, once again, no increase in taxes, no spending of money); supported by the NH House 234-69 (Mr. Howard being one of the 69).
(3) Bill to create commission to study how to reduce the cost of prescription drugs in New Hampshire, which would have put more money, not less, in the pockets of taxpayers; passed by the House 312-17 (Rep. Howard voting against it).
These three pieces of legislation were all cost-free, and all of them benefited the people of New Hampshire.
(4) Now we get to legislation Rep. Howard was for: a bill he sponsored to pay legislators in silver dollar coins; cost to taxpayers almost $1.2 million. The bill died in committee and never even reached a roll call vote, being voted down on a voice vote.
(5) Another bill sponsored by Mr. Howard: to eliminate registration, inspections, and drivers’ licenses for non-commercial vehicles; cost to taxpayers $115 million in lost revenue, voted down 262-68.
Whatever happened to Rep. Howard’s supposed frugality and concern for the taxpayers? Both of these bills would have cost the taxpayers dearly.
Finally, we get to the two remaining pieces of legislation; although these do involve costs to the taxpayers, they were viewed as worthy causes by the entire legislature, minus Rep. Howard and a few other outliers.
(6) Mr. Howard was one of only four legislators to vote against the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, aimed at protecting children from online predators; the bill passed 376-4. Apparently, by Barbara Howard’s reasoning, those 376 legislators did not understand the New Hampshire way, and only Ray Howard and the three other holdouts did.
(7) Finally, Rep. Howard again demonstrated his New Hampshire values by voting against the infrastructure bill, which passed 362-5. He and his four cohorts were, on this occasion also, the only ones who understood the “New Hampshire way.”
As much as the attack letters against me try to portray me as being outside the mainstream, the facts themselves show otherwise. It is Representative Howard, not me, whose views are on the fringe, no matter how much his wife attempts to describe his positions as consistent with New Hampshire values.
Ruth Larson
Alton
