To The Daily Sun,
One great example of the New Hampshire Advantage that Republicans worked tirelessly for this past legislative session was centered around the Meals & Rooms tax. We were able to lower the tax rate on M&R from 9% to 8.5%. To help our local businesses that are on the front lines of the service industry that is the economic driver of our state. This relief was a great help to keep costs lower so our business could not just remain competitive, but in these troubling times, remain open for business.
Republicans didn’t stop there. We also saw to it that of those funds generated, a larger percentage was returned to the municipalities. Our cities and towns reap the benefits. Gilford received an extra $166,117.98 to increase their total to $533,240.62. Gilmanton received an extra $86,788.52 to bring their total to $279,524.23. Laconia received an extra $375,226.00 to bring their total to $1,220,746.63.
I am extremely proud to have been part of this economic policy, and to have helped our local municipalities. I ask that you consider Republican efforts to support the New Hampshire Advantage and our cities and towns as election season is upon us, and I ask for your support so I may return and continue to work for you.
Together let’s keep government off your back, and out of your wallet.
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
