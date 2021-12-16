To The Daily Sun,
I would like to commend the Laconia City Council on the recent passage of a resolution in support of Gunstock. It is great to see the council formally express conservative values that we all share, and it is my hope that the principles outlined in the resolution serve as a guide in future operations of the Gunstock Area Commission regarding Gunstock.
The council made seven recommendations in total in the resolution, but I think that two specifically are of great importance and point to the true purpose of the GAC in the caring of our county gem, Gunstock. Those points are numbers three and four in the resolution. Point four states, “continued appointments to the Gunstock Area Commission of community minded residents who are visionary and can work collaboratively on behalf of Belknap County residents.” The current make-up of the GAC has had difficulty achieving this important and needed purpose. They have isolated one member by attempting his removal, and seemingly ignore another effectively making what should be a five-member board a three-member board. The Laconia City Council knows the value of each member of its own board and how important it is to work together, perhaps the GAC will take note.
The other, point three in the resolution, in my opinion is of the utmost importance to the more than 60,000 residents of Belknap County. It states, “Ensuring that affordable opportunities remain for Belknap County residents to utilize the amenities of Gunstock Mountain Resort.” I couldn’t agree more. For far too long Gunstock has forgotten about its purpose, that of being for the enjoyment of Belknap County residents. Prices have skyrocketed, and “deals” for the county residents have been few and far between. I am aware of perhaps a handful of the 60,000+ residents that would fall into the family of four category who can afford upwards of $500 to spend a day at the Rock.
I would like to suggest here and now that the GAC consider and implement a plan to make it one price for all Belknap County residents. I recommend $35 a day for all Belknap County residents, 365 days a year. Thirty-five dollars for weekdays, $35 for weekends, $35 for holidays, $35 for vacation days, $35 for days or $35 for nights. If you live in Belknap County, it’s $35 period. That would be in keeping with the spirit and intent of Gunstock Mountain Resort, a true gift to the taxpayers and residents of Belknap County. What say you?
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
