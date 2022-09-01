There are a couple of things I am extreme on, freedom and liberty.
I have proudly represented Gilford and Meredith for eight years now. I very publicly moved here as part of the Free State project over 12 years ago and when it was brought up by detractors when I first ran, I never denied it because I thought it was common knowledge. I am a conservative citizen who moved from New Jersey. My current detractors have moved for similar reasons from Massachusetts and New York.
I have eight years of service to the citizens of Belknap in District 2. Our delegation is responsible for maintaining a very balanced budget that ensured that our departments were supplemented sufficiently. Those that are doomsayers and propagandists show their own extreme politics in attempting to misrepresent me and attack me personally. I have been a faithful representative of the people and will continue for the next term should folks be able to see through the lies of the leftist dark money organizations such as Citizens for Belknap.
Please don't take my word for it. For the past eight years, we had nearly a million to almost 4 million each year returned unused to the county. The goal is for the Democrats to win our seats and install the same failed policies and wasteful tax and spend policies like we have in D.C. If that is what you want, vote blue. But, if you want responsible stewards of your tax dollars, please come out and re-elect your committed Republican delegation. Your future for the next two years depends on it.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
