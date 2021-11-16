To The Daily Sun,
Hello my fellow Belknap County citizens I would like to take this time to let you know where I stand with the issue of the Belknap County Gunstock:
I want to keep Gunstock OPEN! I have never had a talk or discussion about closing Gunstock ever. I am not sure where this information originated but this has never been an option.
I want to keep Gunstock in the hands of the citizens of Belknap County, I am not for leasing out Gunstock.
Gunstock also has employees that make visiting Gunstock a fun experience. These are the ones who run and operate the day to day operations and we need to all appreciate their work.
I have family and friends who work for Gunstock throughout the seasons. Gunstock is a vital part of our community and I will work hard to ensure that it stays in the hands of Belknap County citizens.
I also am looking forward to seeing the master plan for Gunstock. I will make no decisions without facts and all the information.
I have welcomed the large amounts of emails I have received from Belknap County residents and to keep up with them all has been hard. For this reason, I write this piece to let everyone knows where I stand on the issues.
Rep. Dawn Johnson
District 3 Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.