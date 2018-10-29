To The Daily Sun,
Steve Darrow, N.H. Rep for Grafton District 17 is currently serving his second term and has done an outstanding job working with his party and yet listening to his constituents. He ran for office as a fiscally responsible conservative and he has remained true to his promises to work with both sides of the aisle on a plethora of issues. Each time a bill or an amendment crosses his desk, he applies his Republican principles in consideration of how to vote.
But he takes something else into consideration as well. Compassion. As a result, you can see that his work reflects both the values of his party and his constituents. He worked against the proposed wind farms in the Newfound Region and opposed the Northern Pass. He believes in respecting the sanctity of human life. His voting record and commitment to community involvement have served us well. I urge you to vote Darrow in for a third term. You won’t regret it. Please go out and vote or expect his opponent to drastically change course.
Denise Schneider
Bristol
