To The Daily Sun,
It's time to fire Glenn Cordelli.
I have had the opportunity to watch Cordelli in action, as a taxpayer in the district he represents. I am not impressed. He has not been a leader on issues important to Carroll County residents and has consistently failed his district.
— He voted to take away health care from 53,000 N.H. citizens.
— He voted to not fund or even consider a study to create affordable housing for our growing senior population
— He voted in favor of conversion therapy for minors, which the American Pediatric Association considers child abuse
— He co-sponsored a bill that would have increased local education property taxes in Tuftonboro by 88 percent.
— He is the prime proponent of the failed school voucher scheme which according to Rep. Neal Kurk (R-Weare), chair of the House Finance Committee that rejected it, would increase property taxes buy $100 million over 10 years
Let’s make sure we discontinue to be represented so ineffectively by firing Rep. Cordelli from the New Hampshire Legislature.
I urge you to vote for Caroline Nesbitt and John Morrisey who will represent you, the citizens of Carroll County.
Margaret Gil
Mirror Lake
