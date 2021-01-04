To The Daily Sun,
After reading the Monitor regarding the poor journalism displayed, I'm so upset I need to write immediately.
"Lawmakers get creative . . . " has a very different connotation than what the real story reveals. It goes on with the headline of "Session has new normals." There is nothing normal about what is transpiring.
Listing various ways the House has met in session at the ice rink at University of New Hampshire during COVID, it starts off with a description of "desks six feet apart." The real description should have read, the legislators sat in fold-up chairs, certainly NOT desks, for six hours! Even students have chairs with fold down tops, but not legislators.
The outdoor December meeting on the field hockey field while in the 30s, was a hazard for all. This choice may also have contributed to the untimely death of Speaker Hinch the following week of COVID. Many attendees chose not to physically distance nor to wear masks.
This was AFTER the New Hampshire Supreme Court had ruled there was nothing in the constitution that would forbid remote hearings.
Furthermore, when the House Rules Committee met, the majority would not allow a recommendation to allow for hybrid or remote sessions to be offered, so a motion will have to come from the "floor" of the parking lot with no leadership evidenced by this Speaker on this issue.
Rather than describing a 20th century "drive-in movie" scene for the NH House to meet in a parking lot with golf carts driving up and down the aisles collecting our paper ballots for each vote, it seems to me that a responsible journalist would have asked why would this be the plan?
Technology is being used countless times daily throughout our state and nation to bring businesses, families and government together. For the past nine months, the Legislative Committees and Caucuses have met numerous times securely and safely. There is non-partisan voting software available that is secure and easy to use.
The Republican leadership is under a great deal of pressure from the extremists in their party. Without in-person meeting, they cannot display their anti-mask positions exposing everyone else to the virus, but making their point. The acting, and likely, Speaker needs to consider the good of the whole, including many on his side of the aisle who are vulnerable.
The Legislature also has disabled and low-income members for whom driving to UNH is impossible and they will be unable to attend under any condition. There are numerous other obstacles for all, i.e. accessible restrooms in the parking lot, snowy road conditions, the inability for the public to attend the session, etc.
There was no attempt for this reporter to obtain pertinent information for the public to review. This reporter also wanted to promote this Speaker's plan to use the Legislative Office Building with no details about how this virtually unvented building will be used during the pandemic with some, no doubt, quick fixes with an unknown price tag, that is currently closed until May, 2021.
Rep. Christy Bartlett
Concord
