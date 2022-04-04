To The Daily Sun,
The New Hampshire House has acted on all House bills for the year. All bills that originate in the House must be acted upon by the end of March. The NH House must now act upon every bill that passed the NH Senate.
There are a few bills that I co-sponsored that passed the Senate. Two had to do with improving NH’s administration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
SB 403 will re-establish the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, a Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. This means single and pregnant mothers who qualify for WIC will be able to use benefit dollars locally at participating farmers’ markets.
SB 404 would establish a SNAP outreach program. This outreach program would develop a plan to promote access to people eligible for SNAP benefits, work with nonprofits to implement the plan, and seek and accept gifts, grants, and donations to cover the costs. The goal is to have NH’s SNAP program work more closely with the many nonprofits overburdened by increasing food insecurity.
I also co-sponsored Sen. Jeb Bradley’s SB 424, which seeks to expand NH’s energy market to renewable natural gas. One of these renewable natural gasses is biogas, a type of biofuel naturally produced from the decomposition of organic waste. When organic matter, such as food scraps and animal waste, breaks down without oxygen, a blend of gasses, methane and carbon dioxide, is released. Incentivizing this biogas will help create new energy production.
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me at BrodieforNH@gmail.com. Thank you for reading.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
