To The Daily Sun,
I want to ask voters to support Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Jeb Bradley and state Rep. John MacDonald, all of whom I have worked with for the past two years.
These elected officials have decreased costs and taxes, defended New Hampshire's robust economy, and pushed to reform our catch-and-release bail system. While jobs and the economy, inflation, soaring energy prices and increasing crime are the top issues on voters’ minds, several other problems are also significant when considering who to support.
Sununu, Bradley and MacDonald have worked to make voting easy in NH while making cheating difficult. NH enjoys one of the highest voter participation rates in America because our elections are effectively run and transparent. These candidates do not believe the 2020 election was stolen, regardless of how we may feel about the results. They have helped restore faith in the process.
Woman’s reproductive health care is a significant issue. All three supported the current law, which allows choice for any reason, including rape and incest, in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. We can count on these Republicans not to increase prohibitions on reproductive choice for rape victims going forward.
Last year, legislation was introduced to dissolve cooperative school districts (HB1679) and remove voters’ rights to decide how school board members are elected (HB1646). Governor Wentworth Regional School District is a cooperative school district and would be negatively affected by these proposed state mandates. As a member of the GWRSD School Board, I can count on Sununu, Bradley and MacDonald to defend local control over our schools and prevent the state from dissolving GWRSD.
For these reasons, I urge voters to support Gov. Sununu, Sen. Bradley and Rep. MacDonald.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
