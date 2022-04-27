To The Daily Sun,
Last week, the New Hampshire House started to take action on numerous Senate bills. Senate bills that pass the House will go to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk for his signature, veto, or no action. If the governor doesn’t take action within a certain number of days, the legislation automatically becomes law.
One bill the NH House passed was SB 401, which makes appropriations to the department of transportation for local highway aid and the body-worn and dashboard camera fund, and permits the department of transportation to operate dash cameras in fleet vehicles. The most important part of this bill is the $66 million in new municipal aid that will increase local infrastructure investments and decrease property taxes. Thirty million dollars will go toward municipal bridge construction, and $36 million will fund municipal bridge projects. This bill will be a significant win for Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro taxpayers.
Another notable bill passed by the House was SB 438, which establishes state procurement policies intended to promote the use of American materials. This bill was dubbed the Buy American Act. It requires government projects costing more than $1 million to prioritize American-made materials. Granite Staters’ tax dollars should support great American industries. We shouldn’t be using tax dollars to buy cheap, foreign materials.
Next week, the NH House will be voting on a bill to update NH’s previous bail reforms. SB 294, Sen. Jeb Bradley’s bill that I am a cosponsor of, will help prevent violent criminals from being released back into the public. This bill will require a traditional bail hearing for violent criminals instead of just allowing for the new personal recognizance bail system to be utilized. SB 294’s goal is to protect the public and victims from criminals who have a high chance of recidivism.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
