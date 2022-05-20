To The Daily Sun,
The New Hampshire General Court is finishing up for the year next Thursday. NH House leaders and Senators have been meeting this week in 48 committees of conference. These are started at the request of either legislative body when a bill is amended and the opposite body disagrees with the changes. Senators and representatives will meet in conference committees to work out their differences and create a compromise that both House and Senate can agree on.
The deadline for conference committee reports was Monday. If conference committees cannot compromise, the bill dies. Once the reports are submitted, both the House and Senate must take action on the reports. The NH House will vote on the committee of conference reports next Thursday, May 26. Both the House and Senate must approve the reports for these bills to move onto the governor’s office. Gov. Chris Sununu will then sign or veto the legislative proposals. Any bills he vetoes will be addressed on "Veto Day" in the fall.
I will keep our community up-to-date regarding bills signed into law by the governor that I worked on or cosponsored. This process will all happen in due time. Thank you for reading, and please email me if you have any questions at BrodieforNH@gmail.com.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
