To The Daily Sun,
Many events and activities have been canceled or pushed out. It all makes sense to be cautious. No need to panic. Use common sense.
Many people will suffer in one way or another. But remember many worse things have happened in this world than the coronavirus. Much worse viruses have occurred.
The flu is so much worse but people do not go crazy like this virus episode.
And all the wars and disputes in the history of the world were so much worse.
They key thing to test right now is how people come together to help each other. I think this is key to what humanity is all about.
A bit too heavy my thinking?
Rene Blais
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.