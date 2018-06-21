To The Daily Sun,
I am a certified child welfare attorney, employed by NH DCYF. Your article about the UNH study was very informative, but missed an opportunity to perform an important public service: reminding your readers that anyone who suspects that a child is being abused or neglected is required, pursuant to N.H. RSA 169-C:29-30, to immediately report their suspicions to the DCYF Central Intake Unit at (800) 894-5533 (in-state) or (603) 271-6562.
Peter R. Brunette, J.D., C.W.L.S.
Laconia
