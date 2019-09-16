To The Daily Sun,
The American Legion of Meredith would like to offer our sincere thanks to all who helped and participated with our observation of the 18th anniversary of the 9/11/2001 attack on our country.
Our deep gratitude to Pat Kelly for acting as emcee once again with his brother Chris; the Lakes Region Chordsman for a lovely rendition of The Star Spangled Banner; Fr. Gerry Belanger of St. Charles Borromeo for offering the benediction; the representatives and speakers from the Meredith Police & Fire Depts.; Lt. Mike Harper and Chief Ken Jones; Meredith Selectman Ray Moritz; Ralph Ascoli and Ann Douglas for their deeply personal and moving tributes to family lost in that tragedy; Fran Milliken for our closing prayer; Dockside Florists for our beautiful memorial wreath; Meredith Buildings & Grounds for maintaining our town’s scenic waterfront parks and Meredith Parks & Recreation Dept. for providing the public address system.
To all the Legionnaires, Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion who helped and participated, thank you. Many thanks to the Honorable Jeannie Forrester for her guidance and assistance with the planning of the memorial. Lastly to all who came to honor our countrymen lost that fateful day, God bless you.
“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.” Thomas Campbell
Bob O’Neill
Commander, American Legion
Meredith
