To The Daily Sun,
Friends, just a reminder that The Loon Center advises us to stay 150 feet away from loons and chicks. The amount of people who feel they need to get close to observe and photograph them is amazing.
While I am so glad we have people interested in them, I did want to write a reminder to all that these chicks and loons are precious. We must respect their need for privacy. That especially means those on paddle boards and kayaks,who seem to intimidate them all the more. Please given them space. Humans are the primary reason these creatures have vanishing habitat.
Loving the loons means giving them space.
Linda Heminway
Bristol
