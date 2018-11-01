To The Daily Sun,
Okay folks, as election day draws nearer some may have noticed that the accusations and allegations are beginning to fly fast and furious. I think it is important to point out that the majority of what is out there. Are exactly that. Accusations. I don't see any convictions.
Most have not even had charges. Okay, so someone brought a lawsuit against someone? That's not news. That's $80 at the local courthouse. Anybody with the money, can file a lawsuit, at any time, for any reason.
While I am not willing to say these are all false. (Because I don't know the facts of each allegation), they are obvious attempts to influence your decision in the voting booth.
We live in the United States of America where you are innocent until proven guilty. Attempts to adjudicate in the court of public opinion, go against what this country was founded on. And I find it extremely distasteful as well.
I urge you not to let them control your vote like that. Please stay informed of the facts, if you are concerned do a little research. But always remember the difference between an allegation and a conviction.
Vote for who you think is best for the job at hand. Go into that voting booth with your thoughts, and yours alone. Not what one side or the other has tried to insert into your head.
Daniel Lee Allen
Franklin Ward 1 Independent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.