To The Daily Sun,
A recent article in the Wall Street Journal reports that deaths from heroin and synthetic opioids such a fentanyl have surpassed prescription opioids as a cause of overdose death. So, the change of policy of hospitals and medical practices-to significantly diminish the prescribing of addictive pain meds has shown results. That is a very good thing for those patients who may be prone to addiction, but have not yet become addicted.
It's an unfortunate development in some ways, however, for those whose addiction lives on, after the legal prescriptions have run out. There are safe clinical and self-help related alternatives, along with the ubiquitous availability of illegal drugs. Probably most of those who choose the illegal approach will eventually die or find themselves in long-term incarceration not to mention familial misery caused.
The journey toward street drug addiction becoming an stigma of only the underclass continues. This time the surge of addiction, unprecedented in its enormity, started from legal corporations intent on improving medical care and treatment… for profit. We should also remember that a lot of people were helped through what otherwise would have been a far more painful disease and physical injury treatment, without becoming addicted. Most therapeutic meds, when taken as directed, seem to work well.
Michael Tensel
A&D Recovery Counseling
Laconia
