To The Daily Sun,
When I think of Christmas presents, when I was a kid in the ’60s, I think of the early Laconia Hardware. A classic hardware store with all your hardware needs on the street level, and at the top of the staircase, on the second floor, there were the toys. Shelves displaying beautiful scale reproductions of trucks and heavy equipment made by Tonka!
A pressed-steel Tonka pickup from the late fifties was nearly an exact replica of a Ford F-100 you could purchase at Irwin Ford. The single-axle dump truck from the mid-sixties looked just like the trucks that Brooksie used around town. Brooksie’s shop was near Grossman’s lumber company behind Nu Wave. Seemed like all of the dump trucks in the Lakes Region were single-axle dump trucks. The first 10-wheeler I recall was when the Laconia bypass was being constructed. Watkin’s Construction B model Mack 10-wheeler trucks (tractors) pulling belly dump trailers. Tonka had a reproduction of a tractor-trailer combination, for your sandpile road job. Tonka also produced a highway department orange that was similar to Watkin’s company colors. A coincidence?
I have often wondered how many young children were influenced by those Tonka toys, going on to be operators and engineers. I did my share of working those trucks in the sandpile and covered them every night with a tarpaulin, borrowed from my grandfather. I am sure he was amused.
Those Tonka trucks, purchased at Laconia Hardware by Santa Claus, hidden by wrapping paper under the Christmas tree, now that was a present to remember!
Don Guarino
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.