To The Daily Sun,
Since it is almost Valentine’s Day, I find the following quote, from an unknown person, to me, quite fitting. I hope you take time and let it seep in:
“I asked Jesus, ‘How much do you love me?’ And Jesus said, ‘This much.’ Then He stretched out His arms and died.” - Unknown
A short and simple quote, yet it manages to capture a small glimpse of the beauty of Jesus’ amazing love for us. If you are ever wondering how much Jesus loves you, the answer lies up there on the cross.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
