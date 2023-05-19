To The Daily Sun,
The act of forcibly outing LGBTQ+ students contradicts the principles of liberty often upheld by those who oppose LGBTQ+ rights.
Opponents of LGBTQ+ rights often champion individual liberty and personal freedoms. However, when it comes to forced outing, their stance reveals a glaring inconsistency. Forcing someone's sexual orientation or gender identity into the public sphere without consent infringes upon their right to privacy and autonomy. True liberty necessitates respecting an individual's right to self-identify and come out on their own terms. Banning forced outing aligns with the core tenets of liberty by empowering individuals to exercise personal agency. It allows LGBTQ+ students to navigate their journeys of self-discovery and expression without fear of coercion or unwanted exposure. By safeguarding their privacy, we enable them to live authentically and make choices about when and how to disclose their identities, thus preserving their liberty.
Supporters of SB 272, which would require teachers to forcibly out students, have a hypocritical stance on liberty. By denying LGBTQ+ students the freedom to control their narratives, they contradict their professed belief in individual rights. Allowing forced outing perpetuates a culture of discrimination and harassment, effectively restricting the liberty of LGBTQ+ individuals to live openly and without fear.
Banning forced outing promotes inclusive environments that embrace individual liberty. By implementing policies that protect LGBTQ+ students from forced disclosure, educational institutions can cultivate a culture of acceptance, where students are free to express their identities without facing discrimination or prejudice. Upholding liberty for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, strengthens our commitment to equality and justice.
Respecting the privacy of LGBTQ+ students empowers them to exercise their liberty to self-identify and come out on their own terms. Thank you to the legislators who stood up for personal liberty today and stopped SB 272.
Reese Grey
Belmont
