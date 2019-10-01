To The Daily Sun,
Chaos and Kindness/Recycled Percussion rocked Lakeport.
To all the naysayers and people who thought this was going to be a horrible event, "where will they put 20,000 people in the city", blah blah blah..
Justin, Ryan and Tony deserve many kudos, they put on an amazing event, it was great, weather was the best, and the fireworks will definitely will go down in history. Laconia will have a hard act to follow come 4th of July!
This event went off extremely well. Thank you to all involved with the amazing organization of this event, the city of Laconia, the police and fire departments, the bus drivers, the vendors, Atlas fireworks, "O" for providing the space, anyone else involved, especially Recycled Percussion/Chaos and Kindness. They put their all into this event, and it was a great success!
This trio of men do amazing things for people. They all have hearts of gold in my book.
"In a world full of Chaos, always show your Kindness"
Rock on you guys!
Stephanie Chandler
Lakeport
