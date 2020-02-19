To The Daily Sun,
It’s Town Meeting season, and time for Moultonborough voters to pay attention to what is going on. In case you haven’t heard, they’re back!
Just in time for the second warrant hearing, the Selectboard received a petitioned warrant article signed by recreation advocates for a $6.7M+ community center for “all ages” with a full-size gymnasium to be built behind the Academy on school and town property. This is now Article 6 on the town warrant.
So now Moultonborough voters must face another lengthy and contentious town meeting, with two competing articles (and bonds) for community centers: Article 5 for a $3M community center on the Lions Club property to replace the existing building, and Article 6 for the $6.7M+ recreation facility desired by the “Moultonborough CommUNITY” group, who insist that this center will be for “the good of our community.”
Says who? This stunt will further divide the community. So, almost $10 million to be raised on the backs of the taxpayer, at a time when we are finally getting some relief from paying off previous bonds.
Then, in an apparent bid to please everyone, the Selectboard added another article to the warrant, this time for a $100K blank check (new Article 7) to conduct “site studies” behind the Academy where recreation proponents want to build their gymnasium. This rushed decision was supported by Advisory Budget Committee members at the hearing.
Taxpayers expect rational discussions and fiscally responsible decisions, rather than last-minute attempts to pander to constituents. The site behind the Academy would impact wetlands that feed Lake Winnipesaukee and moderate runoff into it.
What happened to leadership? There are four candidates for the Board of Selectmen. Let’s hear what they have to say about what’s good for the whole community.
Michael Brooker
Moultonborough
