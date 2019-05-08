To The Daily Sun,
The abrupt end of my Lakes Region Newsday broadcast on WEZS AM-FM, regrettably, did not give me a chance to thank my listeners, some of whom have followed my career at stations throughout the Lakes Region. I am humbled by your support. And a huge thanks to the many sponsors who supported this program over 11 years.
I could fill the pages of the Daily Sun with the many people and businesses who have supported LRND. But I would like to single out one, make that two. Former WLNH GM Bill McLean jumpstarted LRND and played an integral role in making it an early success. And behind the scene, Gert McLain handled all the accounting drudgery. Thank you both.
For now, it’s so long and farewell. But you never know if my voice pops up somewhere. See you then.
Allan Harrison
Laconia
