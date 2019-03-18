To The Daily Sun,
I am so disappointed with the media bashing our president. In journalism school, we learned to not editorialize our stories.
Let us congratulate our forefathers who wrote the Constitution, which has stood the test of time. Rid ourselves of even the talk of sanctuary cities in Concord.
Do not allow unbridled immigration, regardless of criminal background. Citizens have been murdered.
Recapture American values, the reason why people want to come here in the first place. Freedom of speech is a privilege of democracy. Do not taint it.
As a Judeo-Christian society, we praise democracy under God with liberty and justice for all.
As citizens of a democratic country, we are not told how to vote or think.
Do not allow fake news to prevail. Make our reporters professional.
Terrorism is rampant in the world. Fight it at every turn.
Immigration to America is so popular because we have what no one else does. Even parts of Britain have Sharia law. Support our freedom and laws and make America great once more.
Jane Brown
Laconia
