To The Daily Sun,
Just so there is no misunderstanding. Bernie Sanders WILL NOT be the nominee of the Democratic Party for president. No matter his leading position near the head of the pack. He wasn't in 2016. He wont be in 2020. I don’t care how many adoring fans and orgasmic, screaming supporters he draws to his hate-the-rich pep rallies. Bernie Sanders is a political dead man walking. He will NOT be the person running against Donald Trump. Four reasons why:
1. Sanders isn't a REAL DEMOCRAT. He's a self-admitted socialist as soaked in BIG GOVERNMENT control of everything as Vladimir Putin. Sanders stands for thinking as close to full blown RUSSIAN-style COMMUNISM as any candidate in the last century. The problem with COMMUNIST, EXTREMISTS? They can win every vote in Brooklyn. Every vote in Harlem. Every vote in all of N.Y. The 29 electoral votes in N.Y. doesn't change. Win by ONE vote or TEN MILLION. It doesn't matter. While that LOUD, WHACK-O level of socialist rhetoric nationally assures the absolute loss of a huge number of other, rural states dominated by WORKING, WHITE PEOPLE with families, not Blacks and other minorities. Hillary won three million MORE votes than Trump. SHE LOST. Trump has a 50 percent or better poll approvals in the same 30 states he won with in 2016. Winning the presidency IS NOT about the popular vote.
2. The Democratic Party isn't certain Sanders can carry the BLACK vote sufficiently to win. That’s why he was passed over in 2016. Blacks and minorities now control EVERY aspect of election strategy for Democrats. If the black vote doesn’t exceed 95 percent, Democrats have a strong change of losing. Does an 80-year-old, elitist, privileged white man from about the WHITEST state in America portray the best image to blacks to reach 95 percent? All when old. white men are the one and only segment that Democrats consume themselves with HATING and demonizing? Its looks more than HYPOCRITICAL to me.
3. When far left national columnists like Froma Harrop and Garrison Keillor yell for Bernie to get off the political stage, that he's stealing the limelight from far better candidates, we all can be sure Bernie Sanders days in politics are numbered.
4. Bernie Sanders will be forced to talk about the multi MILLION dollar BANKRUPTCY his wife Jane left behind as president at Burlington College in Vermont. The college closed very unexpectedly in 2016 after defaulting on a $10 million dollar she pushed for. There were and still are loud allegations of CORRUPTION, COLLUSION and NEPOTISM that surround the bankruptcy. Jane's daughter Carina was deeply involved in the college. She was getting income. If the Sander's team is concerned with high tuitions harming families, Jane sure didn't show an ounce of COMPASSION. During Jane's tenure she increased tuition more than 50 PERCENT. Countless people were harmed by Jane's poor management at the school. Some entity's lost millions. Dozens lost their jobs. Jane walked away unscathed with a generous, severance package of more than $200,000. Lots of people want to grill Bernie about the skullduggery that happened at Burlington College.
Tony Boutin
Gilfford
