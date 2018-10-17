To The Daily Sun,
In the October 2 edition of the Laconia Daily Sun, former state representative and Belknap County Commissioner, Dick Burchell addressed two subjects. First, he declared that I was misleading the public when I insisted that full funding of the CORE program is necessary for its success. Second, he seems to say that Belknap County is so overspending on administration and finance that any shortfall in CORE funding could easily be made up out of the excessive spending on the administration and finance departments. Both assertions are baseless.
On full funding for CORE, Mr. Burchell asserts that the cost of the program could be substantially reduced by cutting a half a day of classroom treatment and instruction and replacing it with a work component, suggesting that the work assignment should be in the county nursing home. He defends his modification of the planned program observing “there is no evidence that a program which consists of 50 percent work would hurt anyone’s chances of being clean going forward.” Mr. Burchell knew when he made this statement that it was either misleading or false depending on how one looks at it.
Keep in mind that Mr. Burchell was a member of the Board of County commissioners when we (he, Commissioner DeVoy and I) unanimously recommended to the county delegation that we follow the path previously pursued by Sullivan County; that Belknap County renovate the existing jail and add a dorm-style community corrections center designed to house inmates who would receive treatment and instruction aimed at transitioning them back into the community in such a way as to significantly reduce the recidivism potential. At that time, Belknap County had a recidivism rate of approximately 72%; Sullivan County with its new approach had in approximately 4 years reduced its recidivism rate from 68% to below 20%.
Before we made our recommendation to the delegation, we engaged the same expert who had advised Sullivan County to advise us as we proceeded. We knew that construction of a Sullivan County type corrections center would be considerably less expensive than the cost of building a new traditional type jail, in part because the considerable expense of cells would be avoided in the corrections center. Despite the lesser cost, our consultant was careful to advise us to not recommend the corrections center unless there was a commitment to utilize it for the sort of programming for which it was designed. The consultant estimated that the programming and the additional staffing would add approximately $650,000 a year to operational costs. Given the rapidly rising recidivism rate that was accompanying the opioid epidemic, the money saved on construction and by reducing the recidivism rate influenced us to recommend the Sullivan County model be pursued. The pluses and minuses of the recommendation, including the anticipated additional costs, were shared with the delegation when they approved the bond issue to pay for the new center.
The framework for the model was clear. Intense treatment and life skill programming for the first three to four months, followed by work release job placement in the community, followed by total release from any actual incarceration with electronic monitoring combined with a continued work component and ending with an ongoing aftercare program for approximately 12 months after completion of the electronic monitoring period.
Evidence shows this program structure works. Since 2010 when the Sullivan County program was implemented, 345 inmates have completed the program and only 62 have returned to jail. The starting recidivism rate of 68% has been reduced to slightly less than 18%. Given the actual evidence, would a responsible decision maker drop half of the initial programming and substitute a menial work component without any evidence that such a drastic modification would not have a negative impact on program results?
After his assertion that money would be wasted by full funding of the CORE program, Mr. Burchell moves on to what he refers to as the “bloated finance and administration wing” at the county complex. In other words, the county is also wasting money with too much staff dedicated to administration and finance operations. It is hard to imagine any department in our county being “bloated” when one compares the budget with which Belknap County operates with budgets of the other counties. In making this comparison, one should be mindful that all counties have the same departments to operate. That said, Belknap County has by far the smallest operating budget of any county in the state. Belknap County is one of 6 NH counties with a population of less than 100,000. The average operating budget of the other 5 counties is $39.6 million, $11.6 million more than the Belknap County budget of $28 million. Taking only the 3 counties with smaller populations than Belknap (Carroll, Coos and Sullivan), the Belknap budget is $6.5 million below the average of the 3. Finally, Belknap is $3.4 million less than Carroll County, which has the second smallest budget in NH. Comparison between administration-finance costs in Belknap with those in Carroll is revealing; the 2018 total amount budgeted in Belknap is $676,053 compared to the Carroll County total of $951,230. When one compares Carroll’s budgeted amount with those in the other 4 smaller counties, it is clearly on the leaner side. These facts and comparisons rather strongly indicate that a reasonable and honest person would have difficulty describing administration-finance as being “bloated” in the Belknap County operation.
Mr. Burchell closes his October 2 bluster with another fabrication, going after one of his longtime favorite targets, the County Administrator, as being overpaid. According to Mr. Burchell, she is “good for more than $185,000”, presumably meaning that she is costing the county more than $185,000 in salary and benefits. The actual number is less than $165,000 in total salary combined with all benefits, including payroll tax, retirement and health insurance. Moreover, that is data that Mr. Burchell could obtain if he were interested in actual numbers.
If one is really interested in the reasonableness of the county administrator’s compensation, the more informative data is comparison of the administrator’s salary and experience with her counterparts in other counties. The Belknap County Administrator, with 10 years experience in this position, currently has a salary of $121,103. The Carroll County Administrator with 3 years in that position plus several years experience as Assistant County Administrator in Strafford County is receiving a salary of $122,000. The Coos County Administrator with 5.5 years experience is at $122,948.
In evaluating the reasonableness of the compensation being received by the Belknap County Administrator another fact, conveniently overlooked by Mr. Burhell, should be taken into account. Our County Administrator also acts at the Finance Director and Human Resource Director. In the comparison above none of the other administrators are holding down all three roles. In fact, nowhere in the state is any one administrator performing all three of these functions. Given her range of responsibility and years of experience, any suggestion she is being overpaid is misplaced.
As those of us who have worked with Mr. Burchell have come to realize, there are facts and there are “Burchell facts”. Mr. Burchell’s October 2 polemic is a departure from reality and a trip into the world of Burchell facts.
Hunter Taylor
Belknap County Commissioner (District 3--Alton, Center Harbor, Gilford and Meredith)
Alton
