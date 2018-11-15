To The Daily Sun,
I want to take the time to reach out and thank a few people. First of all, I want to thank Joe Kenney for his years of service to New Hampshire and the citizens of District 1. Further, I wish to thank the numerous volunteers and staff who made telephone calls, went door to door, posted yard signs, sported bumper stickers, made financial contributions, stood at the polls in the rain on election day, as well as many other tasks in my quest to successfully become the executive councilor from District 1.
A special thank you to the mid-term record number of voters (114,619) who cast a ballot for Executive Council District 1 on November 6.
Now I look forward to January 2, when I will be sworn in and begin serving the 270,000 residents of this vast district of 109 towns and four cities: Berlin, Claremont, Laconia and Lebanon.
Again, THANK YOU!
Michael J. Cryans
Executive Councilor-Elect
Hanover
