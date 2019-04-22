To The Daily Sun,
Thomas: You missed the point of the letter by ALAN Vervaeke (he and James are not related). Perhaps, before you give a shout out publicly, you may want to make sure you are addressing the correct author, it has happened before.
John: I’m all for the death penalty. It won’t pass, Mr. Sununu has no guts to push it through. I see no reason for a criminal(s) to live out their life, when the victim(s) had NO choice in losing theirs. Biblical justice, I believe it has been called, and WE just agreed!
Mirno: I have seen different chiropractors over the years and they have given me much relief from my pain. Unfortunately, I did not give them much to work with (lol). I had spinal surgery last year and I can honestly say it was the best choice for me in the end.
Ryan: I was not shocked by your letter at all, as much as I was appalled by it. If the way you ‘think’ is part of the future, I hope I’m not around for it.
Hope everyone has a wonderful Easter and a safe school vacation.
“A smile is happiness you’ll find right under your nose.”- Tom Wilson
Denise C Burke
Gilford
