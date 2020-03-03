To The Daily Sun,
I will be voting for Bob Holt for Alton selectmen on March 10. I just recently met Bob but I've seen him at the Alton BOS meetings over the past year. Bob has impressed me with his comments at the public input part of the meetings and it appears that he does some investigation on the subjects he speaks to. That is something I like to see in an elected official.
After recently speaking with Bob, I felt this was a man who cared about the impact his decisions would have on every one, especially the less fortunate. I learned that Bob also has a good background in public service. For these reasons and more I feel Bob would be a dedicated selectmen who would make sound decisions on behalf of the residents of Alton.
Rep. Raymond Howard, Jr.
Alton
