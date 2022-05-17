To The Daily Sun,
This past weekend, May 15, we went to Concord for an appointment because I had a sore foot and found out I had gout. The physician on duty gave me a treatment, and I felt so much better when I left.
Afterwards we went to Makris Steak & Lobster for lunch. We sat next to a friendly couple, Steve and Debbie, at the bar. We had great conversation and enjoyed their company. They mentioned that they were enjoying the warm weather and we think they said they were from Center Harbor just north of us in Laconia. We said goodbye when they left and continued our meal. We found out from the bar manager a few minutes after they left that they paid for our lunch.
We want to thank them for their kindness and hope they see this letter. You see folks, there are wonderful people out there.
Thank you so much Steve and Debbie. We hope you see this letter and we hope to run into you again soon to thank you in person.
Raymond and Andree Corliss
Laconia
