Ashland residents should vote yes on Article 31. A yes vote on Article 31 will enable our selectboard to move forward with rescinding the purchase of the Tri-CAP building. In last year’s 2022 town vote, library trustees used outdated false criteria, deceiving citizens about financial viability of purchasing the Tri-CAP building for use by the library. The deception continues with this year’s voting, falsely asserting the purchase will not raise the tax rate. The donation will cover the purchase. Closing, start-up, expensive future maintenance will be paid through taxes, $8,000 for heating oil, snow removal is $10,000. The library budget is low-balled, costing more tax monies. Future maintenance will cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. The roof is not new. At a selectboard meeting in 2022, the head of Tri-CAP stated the roof had been repaired. The shingle base is decades old. A new roof would cost in excess of $100,000. Full staging, asbestos and lead remediation would be required. The third-floor windows leak when ice forms over the top roof. The handicapped access ices over during winter from roof drips. The heating system never fully heated the building. No air conditioning. HVAC system is another $100,000. How’s that going to work? The historical designation means the building exterior must remain authentic. Specialized work costs many thousands of dollars. The brick exterior needs repair in many places. The exterior trim has encapsulated lead paint. Code acceptable but any repair or replace will require lead remediation. No pedestrian walkway to the building, only a steep, deteriorated one-lane driveway. Fixing the driveway, building an ADA compliant walkway would cost thousands of tax dollars. In all previous voting, the purchase of the Tri-CAP building has not been recommended by both the selectboard and budget committee. Vote yes on Article 31.
