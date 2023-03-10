At this year’s Ashland Deliberative Session, library trustees attempted to change the wording of the petitioned warrant Article 31. If 31 passes at voting Tuesday, our selectboard could move forward to abandon the purchase and sales agreement Ashland has with TriCCAP. The library trustees in an effort to proceed with the purchase of the TriCCAP building made a motion to change the wording to mean exactly the opposite of the intended article, a rather deceitful attempt to trick voters. (View at www.ashlandnh.org, Official Ashland Videos, Ashland Deliberative Session 2/4/23. Start viewing at 1:37.)
The trustees used library monies to hire a lawyer to represent them. New Hampshire laws give library trustees exclusive use of all library funds, buildings, and employees. Selectboards or citizens can’t intervene or even ask for transparency. The library lawyer threatened Ashland citizens, saying the library trustees intend to sue the town and each individual selectboard member if we don’t purchase the TriCCAP building. The trustees used Ashland taxpayer money for paying a lawyer to prepare a case to potentially sue Ashland taxpayers. Bullying us to do their bidding.
The trustees indicate if Article 31 passes they intend to spend more of the people’s money to bring suit against the town and selectboard. This too will mean more taxpayer money to pay town lawyers to represent Ashland. Taxpayer monies used to pay both sides? View the March 6 State Fire Marshal’s inspection report “Historic School” on www.ahlandnh.org, scroll to Notices. The library trustees are way out of line, self-serving their own egos. They have completely neglected their fiduciary obligations to the majority of the citizens of Ashland. The trustees should resign, allowing the selectboard to appoint temporary trustees until next year's election.
