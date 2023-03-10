To The Daily Sun,

At this year’s Ashland Deliberative Session, library trustees attempted to change the wording of the petitioned warrant Article 31. If 31 passes at voting Tuesday, our selectboard could move forward to abandon the purchase and sales agreement Ashland has with TriCCAP. The library trustees in an effort to proceed with the purchase of the TriCCAP building made a motion to change the wording to mean exactly the opposite of the intended article, a rather deceitful attempt to trick voters. (View at www.ashlandnh.org, Official Ashland Videos, Ashland Deliberative Session 2/4/23. Start viewing at 1:37.)

