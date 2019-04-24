To The Daily Sun,
From the time he was first elected in 2014, Representative Raymond Howard Jr. has been a legislative outlier with his votes in the New Hampshire House. His consistent refusal to join strong bipartisan majorities spans topics too numerous to include in one letter. But even a look at just a few examples of this shows that there is something very different about Rep. Howard.
Early in his legislative tenure, the opioid crisis had reached epidemic proportions and the legislature voted overwhelmingly to create a (cost-free) task force to study the problem and look for solutions. Rep. Howard was one of the few to vote against it, refusing to even study the problem.
When the legislature voted overwhelmingly in favor of a (cost free) resolution condemning racism and hate crimes, Mr. Howard was again in a tiny minority voting No.
He again voted in a small minority of No votes when the legislature passed laws and regulations to reduce the cost of pharmaceutical drugs in the state.
In 2019, Rep. Howard has taken his outlier stance on the offensive, supporting increasingly weird legislation. He was a sponsor of a bill to pay the legislators in silver dollar coins, which constituted a 1,349 percent raise to himself and his fellow lawmakers, and which would have cost the taxpayers almost $1.2 million. (The bill died in committee).
That legislative masterpiece was soon followed by Rep. Howard’s sponsorship of a bill to eliminate non-commercial drivers’ licenses, registration, and inspection. In addition to the obvious safety issues resulting from this measure, the monetary loss to the taxpayers would have been $115 million.
It appears that Rep. Howard has now completely removed himself from any semblance of mainstream thinking. In case there is any doubt about that, Mr. Howard cast two votes in April of this year that are almost unimaginable. In the first of the two, he voted against the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This task force is specially trained to investigate the victimization of children through the use of computers, cell phones, and social media. The group assists law enforcement throughout the state, and has been involved in close to 300 investigations and 30 arrests since mid-2018. 376 state representatives viewed protection of children from online predators as important, and voted in favor of the bill. Rep. Howard felt otherwise, and was one of four voting No. That isn’t just being in the minority, that’s being way out on the fringe.
That same day, Rep. Howard joined four other legislators in voting against the appropriation for capital improvements (repairs to roads, bridges, and other infrastructures). That legislation passed 362-5. Once again, Mr. Howard has placed himself on the fringe.
In both of these recent instances, Mr. Howard was the only representative from Belknap County to vote with the fringe. It is becoming increasingly clear that Rep. Howard is not just a believer in small government; he appears not to believe in government at all. Although he probably would not describe himself as an anarchist, his extreme anti-government stands speak for themselves.
Ruth Larson
Alton
