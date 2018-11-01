To The Daily Sun,
I write today in promoting the re-election of Raymond Howard to the N.H. House of Representatives, representing Alton, Barnstead and Gilmanton.
I served with Ray in the Legislature three years ago and can attest to his commitment of representing his constituents. Furthermore, n my opinion, we as taxpayers of Belknap county are fortunate to have his steady voice of reason when it comes to the county budget review.
As long as I have known Ray, he has been passionate about the less fortunate, such as the disabled and handicap as evidence of voting with the majority in providing more money for the state’s Health and Human Services for those programs.
Ray’s opponent on the other had, with her irrational rambling and extreme views of more government control and higher taxes would have one thinking Ray is uncaring and misinformed. I can boldly claim with exuberance, Ray is just the opposite.
And I would think those who know Ray would agree.
Your vote for Ray, will ensure that your money, your freedoms, and the economic future of your families will be protected. And equally important, the constitutions of New Hampshire and the United States will be upheld.
George Hurt
Gilford
