To the Daily Sun,
Now that we can't frequent our usual coffee shop/restaurant/bar, we're saving money.
How about dropping by those places that you love to have on your daily routine and leave off a $20 for the tip jar.
If you figure it out you'll find that your home-made cup of coffee, or burger, or beer, is now costing a third of what it was at the establishment. Take a part of this savings and help to keep solvent the folks who improve your daily visits..
While you cook your eggs at home, get online and order Barbara Ehrenreich's book "Nickel and Dimed." Regarding this situation it will be the best $3.99 you've spent (other than adding to the tip jar!)
And encourage your friends to join this little movement.
Randy Bickford
Center Harbor
