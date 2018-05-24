To The Daily Sun,
For the benefit of those who don't follow the Moultonborough Speaks blog, the weekly Selectboard meetings, or the various other committee meetings and minutes, please be aware that there still appears to be considerable support for "community development" in the form of sidewalks, a community center, and "affordable" housing (and who knows what else). The recently established Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) appears to have been initiated to buttress the arguments that Moultonborough needs these, and other, things to attract people to move or stay here. However, it's hard to buy this argument when you need only look to Meredith, which couldn't keep it's largest employer there even though they already have a community center, sidewalks and a good school system.
Some will blame the lack of "affordable" housing, which may or may not be a valid argument. But assuming that's the problem, what form would a solution take? Who's going to fund it? And where would you put it? I guess this is where the CDAC is supposed to discover some magic solution that the rest of us aren't smart enough to see. In reality, it's foolhardy, at best, to propose spending millions of dollars on "if you build it, they will come" projects that offer no promise of success. Previous attempts have failed precisely because proponents failed to make a credible case. Where is the historical data showing that social-engineering attempts have worked elsewhere? Supporters always offer the argument that we need to do "something," as if Moultonborough is going to dry up and disappear.
That won't happen. Our demographics may change, but Moultonborough will continue to be a great place to live, just as it is now. If you listen carefully, the actual reason behind all of this is to keep our school system enrollment from declining further. But proposing multi-million dollar spending just in an attempt to achieve this goal is a questionable exercise at best. In any event, don't be surprised to find a 2019 town meeting agenda containing warrant articles for things that have previously been rejected. Hopefully that won't be the case. Stay tuned.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
