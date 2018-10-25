To The Daily Sun,
Zawahiri was the second in command under Osama bin Laden. He was trained by the Soviets in terrorism. Bin laden himself was a participant of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, a Marxist centered ideology that uses Islam to ferment their agenda.
CNN aired an interview with Bin Laden on January 31, 2002 in which he stated, “The battle has moved to inside America... I tell you, freedom and human rights in America are doomed. The U. S. Government will lead the American people-and the West in general-into an unbearable hell and choking life”
The Patriot Act had been written long before the terrorist attack. As one congressman on the committee noted that the writ of habeas corpus was suspended in the bill. He was able to strike it from the bill. Tragically, the bill was passed without reading the entire text. A habit not uncommon.
Situation psychology of the masses doomed Nazi Germany from the start. The Reitstag fire and attacks across the border by units pretending to be Polish convinced the Germans to give more power to the state. The very people who had been manipulating them from the start.
Gradually the people found themselves losing freedoms they assumed were indispensable. Gestapo police were everywhere, checking papers , watching as trains and buses loaded and unloaded their passengers. Midnight knocks on doors became common.
And then a segment of society was separated, taunted, marked with the Star of David. Their businesses were burned, ransacked and destroyed and many were beaten. Finally the 'final solution' endorsed by Hitler was ushered in. Train loads of Jews were transported to camps and murdered. The Feurers Home Land security became a horrible reality.
“I have come across men of letters who have written history without taking part in public affairs, and politicians who have concerned themselves with producing events without thinking about them. I have observed that the first are always inclined to find general causes whereas the second, living in the midst of disconnected daily facts, are prone to imagine that everything is attributable to particular incidents, and that the wires they pull are the same as those that move the world. It is to be presumed that both are equally deceived” — Recollections of Alexis de Tocueville p.80
“. . . For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” — Ephesians 6:12
Bitterness is Unquenchable. It is an illusion to believe the raised fist will be lowed once it gets its way.
Gene F. Danforth
Danbury
Maybe you and yours a like can just wrap up a nice pipe bomb.
