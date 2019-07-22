To The Daily Sun,
Although I was in Meredith on Saturday night at the Interlakes Summer Theatre, voted the “Best Live Theatre in the Lakes Region” by Laconia Daily Sun readers, it seemed that the entire building, performers, musicians, light, sound and stage personnel, along with an enthusiastic audience were somehow transported to the Great White Way in New York City to experience the musical “Ragtime.” With a talented cast of 40 multi-talented performers, along with some outstanding music, the stage came alive with song and dancing to the ragtime era. The cast was outstanding. The music was memorable.
I’m a long time annual pass holder to Interlakes, and this production of “Ragtime” may indeed be the best show I have seen at ILTC. My congratulations to Nancy Barry and company for bringing this incredible musical to the Interlakes Summer Theatre stage. The show runs through Sunday, July 28, so gets your tickets before the show is entirely sold out.
The last two shows for the season need very little if any introduction. Running from July 31 to August 11 is “Mamma Mia,” featuring the music of “ABBA,” followed by “SaturdayNight Fever, ” which runs from August 14 to August 18. These are two of the most beloved musicals of all time, and tickets are going quickly. You should go to Interlakestheatre.com for details. Get your tickets before these shows sell out!
Vincent Martino
Hanover, Mass.
