If you’re wondering what HB 467 means, you are not alone. I, too, did not know what HB 467 referred to or the importance of this bill relative to public playground accessibility. Did you know that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires that all public playgrounds be accessible for all individuals? Passing HB 467 would help solidify a law already in existence by making public playgrounds accessible to all children giving them the right to grow and play alongside each other in a safe place where all children are welcome.

