If you’re wondering what HB 467 means, you are not alone. I, too, did not know what HB 467 referred to or the importance of this bill relative to public playground accessibility. Did you know that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires that all public playgrounds be accessible for all individuals? Passing HB 467 would help solidify a law already in existence by making public playgrounds accessible to all children giving them the right to grow and play alongside each other in a safe place where all children are welcome.
Even with this federal requirement, finding an accessible playground for children with disabilities is hard to find. There are a few accessible playgrounds in southern New Hampshire, but to my knowledge, I have not found one north of Concord. Coming from the Lakes Region, it would take over an hour to get to a place where a child who relies on a wheelchair can play with other children who may or may not depend on their wheelchair to get around. Having an accessible playground is also beneficial for parents confined to a wheelchair or young parents with strollers to take their children to the playground and be able to navigate throughout the playground with their children.
Passing HB 467 is not just for the well being, happiness and social growth of children who need a wheelchair to feel included, but for all children. Having accessible public playgrounds can be the starting point where parents teach their children to be inclusive, kind and caring toward all people. An accessible playground can be a place where all feel accepted. Isn’t that what we all want? You can help by registering your support of HB467 online at www.gencourt.state.nh.us, one small step toward kindness and inclusivity for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.