Rachel-Marsden

Rachel Marsden

 RAFOTO

PARIS — Do I need some new glasses? Was that really Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House last week in a tête-à-tête with President Joe Biden? The same Giorgia Meloni who told French TV when she was 19 years old that “Mussolini was a good politician, in that everything he did, he did for Italy” while other women her age were swooning over Leonardo DiCaprio?

Are we talking about the same world leader described by Foreign Policy magazine as “Italy’s first prime minister with a past in a neo-fascist organization”? What exactly does Biden see in her?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.