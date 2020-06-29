To The Daily Sun,
I write this letter out of love and compassion for my hometown and my community. I grew up in Laconia, and have always considered it my home no matter where I have lived. I am now an ICU nurse in the greater Boston area and I have seen firsthand the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. I have been side-by-side with those struggling to take their last breaths, begging for relief and to see their loved ones- but I am the only one allowed at their side. No family, no spouse, no kids allowed in to visit. I am writing this letter to remind the citizens of the Lakes Region that we must all continue to be vigilant and protect one another to avoid a similar fate.
I am disappointed that The Daily Sun has been perpetuating the idea of socialization without face masks and proper social distancing. Particularly on the June 23 cover where visitors to the Taylor Home are standing close together unmasked, and the June 24 cover where two locals stand mere inches from the Gilford Public Works Director Meghan Theriault — and no one is wearing a mask. I would expect a higher regard for public health from someone in that position, and it saddens me that the community, although largely unaffected, does not seem to be taking the issue very seriously.
I grew up in Laconia, and my love for the community and its beauty has only been strengthened since my taking a job in a busier area. I am in shock and awe walking through the grocery stores in Laconia these past few weeks and seeing people without masks, brushing up against me, acting as though everything is normal. Believe me, I understand the desire to get back to some level of normalcy, but we must all remember why it has become this way. If not for yourself, then I urge you to wear a mask for the sake of your grandfather. I urge you to wear a mask for your mailman’s mother, or for your neighbor who is an expectant mother. I know that Laconia takes care of its own, but with regard to masks and social distancing I challenge us all to do better. I also encourage our public officials to be setting this example for our community. Wearing masks and maintaining proper distancing from one another are some simple steps to keep this community safe and hopefully free from an outbreak.
You, The Laconia Daily Sun, as an integral news source in the community should do better in your depictions of public events such as these.
Rachel Kelly, BSN, RN
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.