To The Daily Sun,
(Luckovich on Thursday was) probably the single most distasteful, insensitive and disrespectful cartoon I've ever seen.
Congrats, you have alienated a giant chunk of your readership by this poor decision. Officers have neighbors, friends, and family that all share the same disdain.
Your paper will never see the inside of my home or the thousands of citizens you have severely angered.
R. Mann
Northfied
