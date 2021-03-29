To The Daily Sun,
When Brennan Kent Robinson moved to Alton in the late summer of 2020, he was active online, posting QAnon conspiracy theories and using divisive political language in his posts. In addition to his inflammatory memes and online comments, he also attracted attention offline, as the leader and spokesman for "Absolute Defiance." His group protested in front of Gov. Chris Sununu’s residence, resulting in the cancellation of the gubernatorial inauguration for safety reasons. Locally, Robinson posted photos of the residence of a longtime Alton couple displaying a couple of candidate signs, attacking them for not being NH residents. Ironically, not only was he wrong – as they were registered voters and NH residents – but at the time of his posting Robinson himself was not registered to vote in Alton.
Within months, the Robinsons changed their name to Christen, and he and his wife Emily both filed to run for Alton School Board, and he for Planning Board. Neither one participated in the local candidate forum, nor did they write to local papers setting forth their goals and positions. Emily next published a letter in the Laconia Daily Sun using inflammatory rhetoric rarely seen in a local school board election. Meanwhile, local GOP leaders endorsed both candidates, injecting a partisan flavor into what is a traditionally a nonpartisan contest.
The mystery surrounding these newcomers led folks to try to figure out just what they stood for. Inquiry into Brennan’s background revealed that he was previously a spokesman for a secessionist movement in Washington State, with a video and a petition urging support for Eastern Washington becoming a separate, new state called “Liberty.” Was it coincidence that one of Brennan’s backers, Rep. Ray Howard, was also in the news for secessionist activity, with his Declaration of Independence from the State of New Hampshire? Neither Brennan nor his wife made any attempt to answer the many questions posed to them on community social media, but a new video of Brennan was posted. In it, he doubled down on the divisive language and avoided answering questions about his background and candidacy. Community members still had no idea why these ambitious newcomers felt more qualified that the educational professionals with decades of experience they were opposing.
As the questions swirled, the YouTube secessionist video and Washington petition disappeared, as had Robinson’s Facebook presence. Brennan managed to use his sense of entitlement to play the victim game, crying to the Laconia Daily Sun about the partisan rhetoric and claiming that the questions about his candidacy were personal attacks. His backers also doubled down, sinking to a new low by publishing the party affiliations of all of the candidates, something completely outside past norms for nonpartisan local elections.
While voters of Alton sought reassurance that the Christens had the best interests of the community and its children in mind, what they found was a couple bringing divisive political discourse and an extremist agenda. Fortunately, the voters of Alton knew better, and common sense prevailed.
Quinn Golden
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.