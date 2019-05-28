To The Daily Sun,
I am afraid it may be too late to discuss the demolition of St. Joseph Church now — but if it we proceed with this plan the consequences will be discussed for years to come.
There are questions we should consider before this irreversible step is taken:
1. Is Bishop Labasci the driving force behind the demolition of St. Joseph Church?
Allthough that is the general impression in an article in The Sun on November 11, 2016, we learned the Bishop was putting a halt on Rev. Marc Drouin’s proposal to consolidate the parish into one campus. The bishop called for a professional appraisal on the property and emphasized that be an open process. The driving force behind the demolition of the church is this current proposal.
2. Is this plan “the best financial option” for St. Andre Bessette Parish?
The consolidation was made possible by the acquisition of the former TD Bank building, adjacent to the Sacred Heart campus at the corner of Union and Gilford Avenues.
Was this prudent or economical? The bank building will be repurposed to a day chapel and offices for the parish. In other words, the parish will build a small church with offices attached. This little church will sit beside the current Sacred Heart Church — while an already existing Church will be bulldozed.
The demolition of St. Joseph Church will be extremely costly. Perhaps the buyer will cover this cost of the bulldozing and disposal of the church, but we do not know any details of the sale.
We are refashioning an old disused convent into a modern school, while simultaneously selling a currently fully operational school- situated right next to the city library, a great free asset to the students.
Father Drouin, who currently resides in the circa-1865 mansion neighboring St. Joseph Church, will move to the rectory at the Sacred Heart campus. How much will the renovation and upkeep of this larger building cost?
Valuable stained glass windows will be salvaged and installed at the new administrative offices.
3. Is there any financial benefit to having one “campus”?
There is no financial saving in having all buildings in one physical place in 2020.
4. Was a premature purchase of TD bank and renovation to the convent initiated before the closing on the sale of the St. Joseph property to make a change of plans impossible?
We will only know the answer to this if we see a pause now and a discussion of ways to avoid the destruction of the St. Joseph Church.
5. Will this change be good for Laconia?
The identity of the buyer has not been released by the parish or the diocese, nor is it known how the buyer intends to use this prominent parcel. The selling price is also unknown.
Doubtless if there was benefit to our city we would be told. It is a sinister fact that we cannot learn the identity of the new owner.
6. Will this undertaking harm the Catholic Church in Laconia?
The way this is being handled has already eroded trust.
Could we have embarked on a humbler, more reasonable and realistic plan? Could we have saved the Church and rented or sold the currently unused convent or rectory? Could we have made do with a school that is up and running if not perfect? That might suggest wisdom and prudence in a time when all schools, public and private, are faced with falling enrollment.
When the actual bulldozing of St. Joseph’s Church is felt and the reality of the secret buyer is revealed, how will the church members react?
The parishioners of both St. Joe’s and Sacred Heart are Catholics who have stuck with the church through some painful years. But this is different. The demolition of this church is a self-inflicted injury that will be witnessed by each of us. The gaping empty hole it leaves will be as heartbreaking as a loved one’s grave.
Will parishioners stay, or will they seek out a new church to erase bitter memories?
Can we stop and reexamine our assets and find a better way, or if St. Joseph Church must be repurposed for something sacred, reread the Sermon on the Mount or review the corporal works of mercy for ideas. Consider our town and the great need that surrounds us. There are a multitude of activities that could be conducted at St. Joseph’s Church that Jesus would be proud to attend.
Patty Thibeault
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.